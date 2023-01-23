Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

VIDEO evidence of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice-chairperson Job Sikhala allegedly inciting public violence was yesterday played at the Harare Magistrates Court during his trial.Sikhala, who is being represented by human rights lawyers Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo is denying the offence.He appeared before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.Police officer commanding law and order section, Edmore Runganga who is the third witness to testify in Sikhala's trial alleged that the CCC legislator committed the offence and that all the evidence was captured in the video recording.The State, represented by Tendai Shonhai, asked the court for permission to play the video in court.Nkomo, however, objected to the request, saying the video could have been doctored and that it should be inspected before it is played.Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, however, allayed Nkom's fears saying the video was submitted some time ago.Nkomo also challenged Runganga's statement, saying it had been doctored and was different from the one they were given when they collected all State papers for preparation of Sikhala's defence.Muchuchuti-Guwuriro asked the State and defence to resolve their arguments. After the State and defence resolved their arguments, the video was then played for over 30 minutes.Muchuchuti-Guwuriro then asked the State to show the court where there is evidence they wanted to use than to show the whole 77-minute long video clip.The matter was postponed to today to allow the State to provide evidence on the portion of the video that they alleged an offence was committed.Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence in a video that was published in 2020.He faces other charges that include obstructing the course of justice and another of inciting the public to commit violence in Nyatsime after the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali, in a case that has kept him in remand prison for close to seven months now.