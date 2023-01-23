Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold mine fined $500 000 for flouting environmental laws

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has fined Jannarch 17 gold mining and milling plant $500 000 for operating a gold mine without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licence.

The mine is located in the Kent Estates in Norton, Mashonaland West Province $500 000

EMA's publicity manager, Ms Amkela Sidange said yesterday that the mine authorities had failed to comply with a number of environmental management laws, which also resulted in pollution and death of 10 cattle in the area.

She said at some point, the  mine's authorities made efforts to apply for an EIA certificate and they were not granted.

"They were not granted the certificate pending requests for additional information particularly on consultation of surrounding farmers since the mine is located in a farming area," she said.

Ms Sidange said an Environmental Protection order was then served to stop operations until the mine obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate.

The mine, she said, was also found to be operating without a hazardous substances licence in contravention of Section 10 of Statutory Instrument 268 of 2018.

"In the process the mine failed to exercise due caution in the handling of hazardous substances in contravention to Section 30 (3) (a) of the same Regulation, leading to a discharge of effluent into the environment from the vat-leach tanks," said Ms Sidange.

"As a result there was an overflow of effluent due to heavy rains received in the area.  The effluent killed a total of 10 cattle belonging to two local farmers. A docket has since been opened with ZRP Norton Rural pending appearance by the miner before the court."

She said the agency had also ordered the mine to put in place measures to avoid further discharge of effluent from the vat-leach tanks.

Ms Sidange urged other miners to always abide by the law to avoid unnecessary situations.

Ms Sidange said EMA was carrying out inspections countrywide to ensure compliance in the mining sector.

"Project developers should guard against complacency and safeguard safety of the public and integrity of the environment," she said.

"We note with great concern the level of complacency by established projects that put the safety of the public and integrity of the environment at risk.

"This also follows an incident in which three children suffered severe burns after stepping on hot dust at the cement manufacturing Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) Collen Bawn plant in Matabeleland South."

She called on the project developers to prioritise public health and the protection of the environment during project implementation.

Ms Sidange said the Agency will keep on monitoring such projects to ensure compliance to laid done procedures.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

'We aim to win big!' insists Chamisa oblivious Zanu PF is rigging big, there is verified voters' roll, etc., etc.

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabweans not ready for a better life as long as we treat our livelihoods as football matches!

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Missing couple found dead By Simbarashe Sithole

23 mins ago | 89 Views

Muvevi murder case: State withdrew charges against wrong suspect

39 mins ago | 137 Views

Chamisa confident of 2023 win

40 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

40 mins ago | 32 Views

Mberengwa fights lithium plunder

42 mins ago | 54 Views

Challenge against Zec presses on

43 mins ago | 39 Views

Acting Deputy prosecutor general refuses to be cross-examined under oath

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Job Sikhala for CCC President

8 hrs ago | 2894 Views

July Moyo was left naked, says Biti

11 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Spike in Zimbabwe marriages... as many stampede for diaspora jobs

11 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

11 hrs ago | 1842 Views

'Female CCC members fondled in prison vehicle'

11 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

16 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

16 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

23 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 466 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

23 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 844 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

23 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 2387 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

23 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 99 Views

Charamba mocks Chamisa

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 4607 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 1738 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1187 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 2682 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1870 Views

Zinara to disburse $98bn to councils

23 Jan 2023 at 05:46hrs | 423 Views

COVID-19 hits 3 boarding schools

23 Jan 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1759 Views

Slain cop's mother berates ZRP

23 Jan 2023 at 05:46hrs | 880 Views

Village heads reject Presidential inputs

23 Jan 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1205 Views

Tsvangirayi says no opposition party can unseat Zanu-PF

23 Jan 2023 at 05:45hrs | 1539 Views

Police raid illegal alcohol warehouse

23 Jan 2023 at 05:45hrs | 763 Views

Zinara blasts councils over shoddy jobs

23 Jan 2023 at 05:45hrs | 264 Views

8 300 more teachers hired

23 Jan 2023 at 05:44hrs | 350 Views

Car crash ends 10-day marriage

23 Jan 2023 at 05:44hrs | 1290 Views

Deputy prosecutor general an arrogant and biased pathetic liar - property developer

22 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1255 Views

Zanu-PF and CCC pursuing the 4th Chimurenga agenda: Is it mere coincidence?

22 Jan 2023 at 17:55hrs | 1685 Views

ZEC fears electronic voters' roll will be manipulated

22 Jan 2023 at 17:05hrs | 1502 Views

Man arrested for making a false report to the Police

22 Jan 2023 at 15:36hrs | 1110 Views

Zanu-PF factional battles filter through Nssa

22 Jan 2023 at 15:33hrs | 1024 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

22 Jan 2023 at 15:11hrs | 5264 Views

Villagers bemoan politicisation of aid

22 Jan 2023 at 15:10hrs | 473 Views

Slain Madzibaba 'foretold' own death

22 Jan 2023 at 15:09hrs | 2244 Views

Buses ban hailed

22 Jan 2023 at 15:09hrs | 758 Views

Why Prince Harry's book is a must read!

22 Jan 2023 at 15:08hrs | 409 Views

Inside Nakamba's Marvelous car collection

22 Jan 2023 at 15:07hrs | 6103 Views

Tension over amacimbi harvesting

22 Jan 2023 at 15:04hrs | 13527 Views

Man steals car from church

22 Jan 2023 at 15:03hrs | 372 Views

Villagers, army officers in violent clashes

22 Jan 2023 at 13:20hrs | 1358 Views

CIO spooks on the prowl

22 Jan 2023 at 13:19hrs | 1422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days