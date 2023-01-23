Missing couple found dead By Simbarashe Sithole

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Missing Mvurwi couple was found dead in their bedroom hut with their bodies in an advanced state of decomposition.Obert Aliyori and Freda Kandamara were reported missing by their neighbour Giroyi Gomo four days ago.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed a suspicion of food poisoning as their dog was also found dead.On the day, Gomo became suspicious of the couple's absence from their homestead after last seeing them four days earlier despite passing through their homestead daily.Gomo then revisited their homestead and noticed the couple's dog lying dead by their bedroom hut's doorstep.He also smelt a bad odour from their hut and went to notify a fellow villager. They returned to the place and broke into the house before discovering the two dead in their blankets.They went on to report the matter to ZRP Mvurwi who attended the scene.A thorough inspection and search were conducted and no struggle marks were observed. No poisonous substance was found in the room either.Their bodies were taken to Mvurwi hospital for postmortem.