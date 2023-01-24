Man killed over opaque beer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mutoko

Three Mudzi men are in soup after allegedly killing their colleague over a Super Chibuku bottle.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where Clever Mudzengerere, Trymore Mudzengerere Freddy Gireya were not asked to plead before Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.The trio was advised to apply for bail at High Court.The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on December 26 the trio was drinking beer with the now deceased Tungamirai Munyangwa at Chikwizo business centre in Mudzi.They had a misunderstanding over a Super Chibuku beer botte and Clever struck Munyangwa with a beer bottle and he collapsed.While he was unconcious Trymore and Gireya stepped on his neck and head several times.Biggie Kondowe and Taurai Foroma tried to render first aid to the now deceased before rushing him to hospital where he died two days after.The suspects hide in panning sites for some weeks and their lucky ran out on January 21 after they were nabbed.