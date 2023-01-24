Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo.

"Police in Fort Rixon are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Phumulani Nyathi (25) and Munyaradzi Maningi (28), who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Mekeleni Gumbi (40) was found dead on 23/01/23 at Plot 10 Leachdale Farm.



"The victim had been assaulted with electric cables and a wooden stick all over the body on 22/01/23 at Leachdale Farm, after being accused of engaging in an extramarital affair with Phumulani Nyathi's wife. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station."

