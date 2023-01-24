Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

by Mzingaye Nxumalo.
Mekeleni Gumbi, a forty-year-old man from Fort Rixon Leachdale Farm was found dead earlier this week following a suspected marital affair with Phumulani Nyathi's wife. Nyathi (25) has since turned into the police's wanted list for the murder.

The police believe Nyathi murdered Gumbi following an alleged marital affair between him and his wife. He reportedly had an accomplice Munyaradzi Maningi (28) who is also wanted by the police.

According to evidence gathered by the police from the corpse, Nyathi and Maningi allegedly assaulted Gumbi with electrical cables and a wooden stick.
The police report reads:

"Police in Fort Rixon are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Phumulani Nyathi (25) and Munyaradzi Maningi (28), who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Mekeleni Gumbi (40) was found dead on 23/01/23 at Plot 10 Leachdale Farm.

"The victim had been assaulted with electric cables and a wooden stick all over the body on 22/01/23 at Leachdale Farm, after being accused of engaging in an extramarital affair with Phumulani Nyathi's wife. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station."

Source - Byo24News

