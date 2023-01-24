Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 39-YEAR-OLD Mhondoro man who was believed to be on the run after axing his wife and her sister last week was found dead at his girlfriend's house on Saturday.Police had launched a manhunt for Tongai Ruzvezve who had butchered his wife Vimbai Musapurwe and her younger sister, Constance.Ruzvezve is alleged to have had an altercation with his wife which ended tragically for his wife and her sister on Thursday.The two died on the spot. They had been married since 2006 and had four children. Ruzvezve disappeared from the scene with police suspecting he had gone into hiding.However, on Saturday, his girlfriend found Ruzvezve's lifeless body in her house when she returned home where he had forcibly opened the door and took a poisonous substance.His body was taken to St Michael's Hospital.