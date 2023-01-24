Latest News Editor's Choice


Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

by Staff reporter
FORMER television personality Oscar Pambuka was yesterday spared from serving another prison term after a Mbare Magistrate sentenced him to a wholly suspended one year jail term for attempted fraud.

Mbare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini suspended the 12 months for three years on condition that he does not commit another offence involving dishonesty.

Pambuka was taken to court after he attempted to dupe Croco Motors director Mr Moses Chingwena of R36 000.

Mr Vitorini, in sentencing Pambuka, said he noted that he did not benefit from the offence and that the jail term he was serving for his 2018 fraud case would do justice and keep him out of crime.


Source - The Herald

