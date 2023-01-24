Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SECTION of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road in Hwange will be temporarily closed between the 337km and 338.5km pegs to allow for the construction of a crossing pipeline by Afcons Vijeta-JV on behalf of the Zimbabwe Power Company.

In a statement, Afcons Vijeta-JV and ZPC said the construction work will include the deployment of heavy machinery at Chainage 337 to 338.5 in Hwange.

The term 'chainage' is used in surveying to refer to a distance measured in metres along an imaginary line, such as the centre line of a road or railway.

"The public and motorists are advised to be extremely cautious as Afcons Vijeta-JV will be executing construction works on behalf of the Zimbabwe Power Company for crossing the pipeline, which essentially includes deployment of heavy machinery at Chainage 337 to 338.5 in Hwange. Motorists are also urged to observe speed limit signs as they approach the construction site at the highway and follow direction signs to the detour provided," reads the notice.

Motorists have been requested to fully cooperate with flagmen deployed at site for smooth movement of traffic.

Afcons Vijeta-JV, an Indian consortium won a tender to rehabilitate the Deka pump station as well as to construct the 42 km pipeline to draw water from the Zambezi river to the Hwange power station.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mudzuri's rise and fall

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare surrender use of Rufaro to fate

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Man killed over opaque beer

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

'We aim to win big!' insists Chamisa oblivious Zanu PF is rigging big, there is verified voters' roll, etc., etc.

20 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabweans not ready for a better life as long as we treat our livelihoods as football matches!

20 hrs ago | 469 Views

Missing couple found dead

20 hrs ago | 3650 Views

Muvevi murder case: State withdrew charges against wrong suspect

20 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Chamisa confident of 2023 win

20 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

20 hrs ago | 541 Views

Gold mine fined $500 000 for flouting environmental laws

20 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mberengwa fights lithium plunder

20 hrs ago | 801 Views

Challenge against Zec presses on

20 hrs ago | 533 Views

Acting Deputy prosecutor general refuses to be cross-examined under oath

22 hrs ago | 632 Views

Job Sikhala for CCC President

24 Jan 2023 at 08:57hrs | 5015 Views

July Moyo was left naked, says Biti

24 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 3438 Views

Spike in Zimbabwe marriages... as many stampede for diaspora jobs

24 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 2760 Views

Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2241 Views

'Female CCC members fondled in prison vehicle'

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1466 Views

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

24 Jan 2023 at 01:32hrs | 1560 Views

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

24 Jan 2023 at 01:31hrs | 1966 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

23 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

23 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 949 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

23 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 2653 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

23 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 112 Views

Charamba mocks Chamisa

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 4852 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 1795 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1216 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 2834 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1951 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days