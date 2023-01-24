Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nakamba working on Villa exit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ASTON Villa are yet to receive a formal offer for Marvelous Nakamba whose departure the club is trying to fast track before the mid-season transfer window deadline at the end of this month.

Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed to Birmingham Live after the win at Southampton on Saturday that Nakamba, who didn't travel with the squad to St Mary's, was left out in order to quicken up his own departure before deadline day, with no prospect of regular game time at Villa Park.

The January 2023 transfer window opened on January 1 and will close on January 31. Nakamba is contracted to Aston Villa until June 2024.

Some reports are linking Nakamba in a swap deal involving Marseile's Matteo Guendouzi who is heavily linked with a move to the English club.

Guendouzi has worked with Emery at Arsenal before.
Nakamba along with Frenchman Morgan Sanson and Swedish Ludwig Augustinsson have been put on the transfer list by the club.

Nakamba

The Warriors international signed for Aston Villa from Belgian giants Club Brugge for €12m in August 2019.
The midfielder has made 58 EPL appearances since joining the club, 29 coming in his maiden season in the 2019/20 season.

He followed that up with 13 appearances the next season but has had to grapple with a series of injuries and loss of form.
Nakamba was a key figure in the early days of Steven Gerrard's reign but a knee injury in December 2021 impacted heavily on his progress.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who fell out of favour with previous managers Dean Smith, Gerrard and his interim successor Aaron Danks, has found it difficult to get game time under Emery.

Last season Nakamba had 16 appearances but has not played any match in the English Premiership in the 2021/22 period, apart from a few friendly games during the World Cup break.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mudzuri's rise and fall

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dembare surrender use of Rufaro to fate

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

3 hrs ago | 558 Views

Man killed over opaque beer

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

'We aim to win big!' insists Chamisa oblivious Zanu PF is rigging big, there is verified voters' roll, etc., etc.

20 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabweans not ready for a better life as long as we treat our livelihoods as football matches!

20 hrs ago | 469 Views

Missing couple found dead

20 hrs ago | 3650 Views

Muvevi murder case: State withdrew charges against wrong suspect

20 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Chamisa confident of 2023 win

20 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

20 hrs ago | 541 Views

Gold mine fined $500 000 for flouting environmental laws

20 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mberengwa fights lithium plunder

20 hrs ago | 801 Views

Challenge against Zec presses on

20 hrs ago | 533 Views

Acting Deputy prosecutor general refuses to be cross-examined under oath

22 hrs ago | 632 Views

Job Sikhala for CCC President

24 Jan 2023 at 08:57hrs | 5015 Views

July Moyo was left naked, says Biti

24 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 3438 Views

Spike in Zimbabwe marriages... as many stampede for diaspora jobs

24 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 2759 Views

Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2241 Views

'Female CCC members fondled in prison vehicle'

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1466 Views

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

24 Jan 2023 at 01:32hrs | 1560 Views

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

24 Jan 2023 at 01:31hrs | 1966 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

23 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

23 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 949 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

23 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 2653 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

23 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 112 Views

Charamba mocks Chamisa

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 4852 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 1795 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1216 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 2834 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1951 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days