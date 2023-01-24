Latest News Editor's Choice


Raza meets Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has applauded Sikandar Raza after the national cricket team all-rounder was named in the International Cricket Council Team of the Year for Twenty20 Internationals as well as One Day Internationals.

The Head of State, who met the country's star cricketer at State House in Harare yesterday described Raza as a true Zimbabwe cricket champion and urged him to carry on making the nation proud.

"Congratulations to one of our Chevrons ‘Raza – Cremora', a proud Zimbabwean cricket champion.
"@SRazaB24 has been named in the ICC ODI & T20 Team of the Year for 2022. Keep raising the Zimbabwean flag high and continue making us proud,'' posted President Mnangagwa.

Raza has described as an honour to get an invite from President Mnangagwa who congratulated him on his selection into the ICC Teams of the Year.

Raza, who had a remarkable year for Zimbabwe in white ball cricket in 2022, said he was humbled by the President's gesture.

"It was truly an honour to be invited by his Excellency @edmnangagwa to congratulate me on my inclusion in the T20I and ODI ICC Team of the year. I am truly humbled by his Excellency's gesture.

"#inshallah more Zimbabweans to make the list in future. #VisitZimbabwe #Alhamdulillah,'' wrote Raza after meeting with the President.

Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, tweeted after Raza meeting with the President: "Raza is one of our best. Thank you for doing wonders for Zimbabwe @SRazaB24."

Raza has thanked Chevrons coach Dave Houghton after he was included in the ICC T20I and ODI Team of the Year.
"Incredibly humbled to be named in T20I and ODI team of the year. This wouldn't have been possible without Houghton and his technical team and my team mates. Most importantly the prayers I receive from all of you. I thank you all and am forever grateful,'' said Raza.

President Mnangagwa with Sikandar Raza

The all-rounder was by far the best player for Zimbabwe in international cricket and Chevrons fans refer to him as a national treasure. He is one of the reasons why spectators are coming out in their thousands to back the national team in Bulawayo and Harare.

Raza came alive after the arrival of Houghton as national team coach, starting with winning the Player of the Tournament as Zimbabwe qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He was at his best when Zimbabwe floored Bangladesh at home and carried on his magnificent display in Australia which saw him named in the ICC Men's T20 Team of the Tournament.

