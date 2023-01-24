Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

News / National

by Staff reporter

LOCAL best-selling fiction author from Bulawayo, Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi has achieved yet another milestone after her sophomore novel, The Gold Diggers was translated to Arabic by theatre director and playwright Tarek N, and is set to be exhibited at the Cairo Book Fair in Egypt. The two-week exhibition starts today.Nyathi, who was nominated for the AU20 "Our Africa, Our Future" Writers Residency Programme which was held in Ghana last year told Chronicle Showbiz that the translation will give her mileage."It's an exciting development to have one's work translated. My work is travelling and reaching other audiences," she said.On The Gold Diggers, Nyathi takes readers on a journey of economic discovery in Johannesburg.Those on the exodus pay a high price for the dangerous passage to what they believe is a better life; an escape from the vicious vagaries of their present life in Bulawayo.In their minds, the streets of Johannesburg are paved with gold, but they will have to dig deep to get close to any of it, dirtying themselves in the process.Told with brave honesty and bold description, the stories of the individual immigrants are simultaneously heart-breaking and heart-warming.Besides The Gold Diggers (2018), Nyathi's literary works include An Angel's Demise (2022), When Secrets Become Stories, A Family Affair (2020), and The Polygamist (2012)."After releasing ‘An Angel's Demise' last year, I'd like to take a year break before embarking on another book project," said the 44-year-old author.Her literary career dates back to 2012 when she released her first published book The Polygamist. Before then, she was a freelance writer for the ‘Steaming Off' column in the Sunday Mail.The decorated author has seen her works getting nominations, notably, The Gold Diggers which was shortlisted for the Barry Ronge Sunday Times Fiction Prize in 2019, and the Dublin Literary Prize in 2021.A Family Affair was shortlisted for the same prize in 2021, the Institute of Human and Social Sciences Award 2021, and the University of Johannesburg Main Fiction Prize in 2021.Her legend complements that of fellow female Zimbabweans who have had a local, regional and international literary footprint. These include Simphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, NoViolet Bulawayo, and Nonduduzo Ncube.