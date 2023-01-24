Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television (ZBC-TV) presenter Oscar Pambuka was yesterday slapped with a one year jail term for attempting to defraud Croco Motors of R36 000.

Pambuka was being charged together with Elmore Mwenye and Ngonidzashe Mbauya, who have since been acquitted of the charges by Mbare magistrates Nyasha Vitorini.

Vitorini, however, suspended the whole sentence on condition that Pambuka does not commit a similar offence in three years.

In suspending the sentence, the magistrate considered that Pambuka's High Court appeal on his previous six-year conviction was dismissed.

The court heard that Pambuka misrepresented to Gibson Mazhangara, who runs Gimatar Logistics, that he was Croco Motors marketing manager, and wanted some money to pay for shipment of his motor vehicle parts in South Africa.

The State, represented by prosecutor Vimbai Makamure told the court that on November 15, 2022, Pambuka, who was masquerading as Croco Motors' marketing manager and representing Moses Chingwena, called Mazhangara using a South African number and claimed that Chingwena was in a meeting.

Pambuka demanded R36 000 as an advance payment for shipping vehicle parts from South Africa.

The court heard that Pambuka then asked Mazhangara to deposit the money into J Velem Enterprises trading as Ulphostery Trading's FNB Bank account in South Africa.

He also told Mazhangira that he would receive the equivalent of R36 000 in United States dollars in the country.

Mazhangira became suspicious and went to confirm with Croco Motors, who indicated that they had no containers of spare parts in South Africa waiting for shipment.

He then reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of Pambuka and his accomplices.

Source - The Guardian

Must Read

Mudzuri's rise and fall

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dembare surrender use of Rufaro to fate

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Man killed over opaque beer

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

'We aim to win big!' insists Chamisa oblivious Zanu PF is rigging big, there is verified voters' roll, etc., etc.

20 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabweans not ready for a better life as long as we treat our livelihoods as football matches!

20 hrs ago | 469 Views

Missing couple found dead

20 hrs ago | 3642 Views

Muvevi murder case: State withdrew charges against wrong suspect

20 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Chamisa confident of 2023 win

20 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

20 hrs ago | 541 Views

Gold mine fined $500 000 for flouting environmental laws

20 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mberengwa fights lithium plunder

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Challenge against Zec presses on

20 hrs ago | 532 Views

Acting Deputy prosecutor general refuses to be cross-examined under oath

22 hrs ago | 631 Views

Job Sikhala for CCC President

24 Jan 2023 at 08:57hrs | 5008 Views

July Moyo was left naked, says Biti

24 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 3434 Views

Spike in Zimbabwe marriages... as many stampede for diaspora jobs

24 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 2758 Views

Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2241 Views

'Female CCC members fondled in prison vehicle'

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1466 Views

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

24 Jan 2023 at 01:32hrs | 1559 Views

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

24 Jan 2023 at 01:31hrs | 1964 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

23 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 600 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

23 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 949 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

23 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 2653 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

23 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 112 Views

Charamba mocks Chamisa

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 4852 Views

Zimbabwe university lecturers to attend Zanu-PF's ideology classes

23 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 1795 Views

Zanu-PF activist battles to elbow farmer off land

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1216 Views

Chamisa mourns assassinated human rights lawyer

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 2834 Views

Mnangagwa ally haunted by mine deaths

23 Jan 2023 at 05:47hrs | 1951 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days