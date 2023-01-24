9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

News / National

by Staff reporter

NINE people have been arrested on allegations of stealing maize following a recent accident involving a haulage truck and a goods train at a rail crossing along Solomon Mujuru Drive (Kirkman Drive) in Harare.The accident occurred in the early hours of last Friday and as a result, two wagons on the goods train which was carrying maize from Zvishavane to Blue Ribbon Foods in the city derailed.Harare provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said some people in and around the area took advantage of the situation to steal the maize whose quantity is yet to be ascertained.The maize was packed in 50kg bags."Investigations conducted have led to the arrest of nine people so far and they were taken to Dzivarasekwa Police Station for further management. They will appear in court facing theft charges," he said.