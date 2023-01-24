Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 21-year-old woman from Norton will perform 208 hours of community service after she was convicted of using fake Ordinary Level results to apply for a job in the Zimbabwe Republic Police.Harare magistrate Mrs Caroline Matanga found Felicia Maravanyika guilty of fraud charges.She initially sentenced Maravanyika to 12 months imprisonment before suspending eight months on condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.Another four years were set aside on condition that she performs 208 hours of community service.The complainant is the Zimbabwe Republic Police being represented by Superintendent Siphosami Tshuma stationed at the Police General Headquarters, Recruiting section in Harare.The court heard that on April 18, 2021 the ZRP advertised in the media inviting individuals who met its recruitment criteria to apply.The court heard that Maravanyika produced a fake Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary level certificate for November, 2019 examinations in her name purporting that she had passed the Ordinary Level subjects that were required.Maravanyika applied and attached the fake ‘O' Level certificate with eight Ordinary level subjects at ZRP, Mhondoro.Police considered Maravanyika's application and referred it to the Police General Headquarters, recruiting section.Police General Headquarters, recruiting section, placed her on a recruitment waiting list and sent her certificate to ZIMSEC for verification.The court heard that sometime in May 2022, they received a confirmation from ZIMSEC indicating that Maravanyika had tendered a fake Ordinary level certificate leading to her arrest.