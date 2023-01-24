Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
A 21-year-old nurse at Masvingo General Hospital was raped by a suspected armed robber who caught her in the act her being intimate with her boyfriend in a car in a bushy area next to TelOne offices on the eastern fringes of the city.

The unidentified suspect, who was armed with a pistol, tied the 42-year-old boyfriend's hands and feet with cellphone charger cables and left him naked in the car while the nurse was dragged to a bushy area and raped on Monday.

Police say the boyfriend managed to loosen the cables and went to a nearby building manned by security guards where he raised alarm.  He was assisted to make a police report at Masvingo Central Police Station.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the suspect got away with three cellphones, a laptop and US$20 from the lovebirds before sneaking and disappearing into the bush.

He said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

"The suspect, who was armed with a pistol, approached the lovebirds while they were having a nice time before smashing one of the windows and pointing a firearm at them and threatened to shoot if they tried to resist," said Inspector Dhewa.

The suspect forcibly took two Samsung cellphones from the boyfriend and a G-Tel phone from the girlfriend. The suspect also took US$20 from the boyfriend.

When the woman returned to the car after being raped, she found it abandoned and walked to Masvingo Central Police Station to file a report where she met the boyfriend also making his own report.

Inspector Dhewa warned residents against turning secluded and dark spots into love nests as they risked being pounced on by criminals.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

6 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

7 hrs ago | 608 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

7 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Dembare surrender use of Rufaro to fate

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

7 hrs ago | 794 Views

Man killed over opaque beer

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

'We aim to win big!' insists Chamisa oblivious Zanu PF is rigging big, there is verified voters' roll, etc., etc.

24 Jan 2023 at 17:04hrs | 1200 Views

Zimbabweans not ready for a better life as long as we treat our livelihoods as football matches!

24 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 492 Views

Missing couple found dead

24 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 3823 Views

Muvevi murder case: State withdrew charges against wrong suspect

24 Jan 2023 at 16:34hrs | 2735 Views

Chamisa confident of 2023 win

24 Jan 2023 at 16:34hrs | 657 Views

Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

24 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 551 Views

Gold mine fined $500 000 for flouting environmental laws

24 Jan 2023 at 16:32hrs | 656 Views

Mberengwa fights lithium plunder

24 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 899 Views

Challenge against Zec presses on

24 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 557 Views

Acting Deputy prosecutor general refuses to be cross-examined under oath

24 Jan 2023 at 15:11hrs | 671 Views

Job Sikhala for CCC President

24 Jan 2023 at 08:57hrs | 5296 Views

July Moyo was left naked, says Biti

24 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 3568 Views

Spike in Zimbabwe marriages... as many stampede for diaspora jobs

24 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 2816 Views

Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2276 Views

'Female CCC members fondled in prison vehicle'

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1477 Views

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

24 Jan 2023 at 01:32hrs | 1572 Views

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

24 Jan 2023 at 01:31hrs | 2008 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

23 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 603 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

23 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 963 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

23 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 2660 Views

A guide to index performance when trading

23 Jan 2023 at 16:21hrs | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days