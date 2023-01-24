Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SOME parents with children attending Mangwara Primary School in Kariba have accused the school headmaster of allegedly threatening them whenever they question the exchange rate the school uses to charge school fees.

The parents allege that the headmaster, Aleck Chakwe sets his own foreign currency rate, which is different from the one set by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

"The headmaster is creating his own rate. In 2022 during issuance of third term receipts, many parents questioned the rate which the school was using. When I checked with other parents, they were given receipts with various fee charges. We are paying in United States dollars, but the amount on the receipt is in Zimbabwean dollars," a concerned parent told NewsDay.

One of the parents Brighton Chabvonga said he is now living in fear after the headmaster accused him of sending messages to the district school inspector (DSI).

"The message which is believed to be from me says: ‘A certain donor paid US$60 for a child in Grade 5 and that money was receipted at $18 000 RTGS. Please DSI resolve this issue," he said.

The headmaster allegedly responded to a message saying: "Why do you want donors to pay for your children's fees up to Grade 7? Are you sure she will get to Grade 7? Will you be alive to see your child go up to Grade 7? If this donor wanted to pay for your child's fees, he would have come to your house and given you the money, but he came to the school and we received the money. Why are you questioning us about the money? You are not even supposed to know that the money was paid. What you are supposed to get is a receipt that someone paid fees for your child. You are energetic and you can work for your child's fees and not rely on donors."

Chabvonga said the headmaster's response frightened him.

"I am now scared of sending my kids to (the school) if this issue is not resolved. I am helpless. This is the only school nearer to my home. The police officer in charge is a board member of the school development committee (SDC) and chances of not getting help are very high," he said.

Other parents also alleged that the headmaster might be abusing donor funds.

"The school accounts must be audited. The school head must explain how the money being paid as fees is being used," said another parent.

They said the school head was acting as the supreme law and urged authorities to intervene.

Chakwe, however, denied the allegations saying the school does not have a US dollar account.

"We are merely mandated to receipt in RTGS because our school does not have a Nostro account.  We use the prevailing bank rate to convert US dollars to RTGS because most parents in the area do not have access to RTGS," Chakwe said.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro said the headmaster's actions are illegal and are an act of corruption.

"Any school that collects money in foreign currency should receipt it in foreign currency and acquit it in foreign currency as well.  The entire supply chain should show clearly that foreign currency was received, receipted, quotations received in foreign currency, and the money also consumed in foreign currency," Ndoro said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

4 hrs ago | 842 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

10 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

10 hrs ago | 935 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

10 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

10 hrs ago | 734 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

10 hrs ago | 156 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

10 hrs ago | 91 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Dembare surrender use of Rufaro to fate

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man bashes 'wife's lover' to death

11 hrs ago | 887 Views

Man killed over opaque beer

12 hrs ago | 492 Views

'We aim to win big!' insists Chamisa oblivious Zanu PF is rigging big, there is verified voters' roll, etc., etc.

24 Jan 2023 at 17:04hrs | 1217 Views

Zimbabweans not ready for a better life as long as we treat our livelihoods as football matches!

24 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 503 Views

Missing couple found dead

24 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 3887 Views

Muvevi murder case: State withdrew charges against wrong suspect

24 Jan 2023 at 16:34hrs | 2795 Views

Chamisa confident of 2023 win

24 Jan 2023 at 16:34hrs | 660 Views

Mnangagwa breaks leave to attend the Africa food and nutrition summit

24 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 554 Views

Gold mine fined $500 000 for flouting environmental laws

24 Jan 2023 at 16:32hrs | 659 Views

Mberengwa fights lithium plunder

24 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 918 Views

Challenge against Zec presses on

24 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 589 Views

Acting Deputy prosecutor general refuses to be cross-examined under oath

24 Jan 2023 at 15:11hrs | 679 Views

Job Sikhala for CCC President

24 Jan 2023 at 08:57hrs | 5459 Views

July Moyo was left naked, says Biti

24 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 3642 Views

Spike in Zimbabwe marriages... as many stampede for diaspora jobs

24 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 2838 Views

Sikhala 'violence' video played in court

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2303 Views

'Female CCC members fondled in prison vehicle'

24 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1484 Views

Lawyer hurt himself while resisting arrest?

24 Jan 2023 at 01:32hrs | 1574 Views

Arsenal fans arrested after celebrating Manchester United victory

24 Jan 2023 at 01:31hrs | 2025 Views

Substance abuse not necessarily due to idleness but poor socialization and mindset!

23 Jan 2023 at 16:33hrs | 606 Views

Zimbabwe needs new blood

23 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 971 Views

Prayer warrior kills own two children during prayer

23 Jan 2023 at 16:26hrs | 2671 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days