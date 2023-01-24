Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

2. This is the state of the National Railways of Zimbabwe trains due to historic incompetence and massive looting of public funds under 42 years of ZANUPF corrupt rule.



Appointing an 81 year old man is a middle finger gesture to Zimbabweans at this time!pic.twitter.com/JVRJfm9VN8 — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) January 24, 2023

Award-winning International Journalist Hopewell Chinono has blasted ZANU PF, particularly the President, President ED. Mnangagwa over his recent appointment of the retired Colonel, Tshinga Judge Dube as the new Director of state-run National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).Tshinga's auguration happened a few days back. However, Chinono is in dispute over the appointment as he indicates that Tshinga(81) is now an old man who is unfit for the position.This is what he had to say, "Tshinga Dube is an 81-year-old soldier & politician.He was appointed a couple of days ago as a Director of State-run National Railways of Zimbabwe by President Mnangagwa. His contract runs until December 2025 when he is 84 years old. This just shows how ZANUPF is not serious."Chinono went on to provide evidence on his Twitter account of the flopped Railway system in the country.