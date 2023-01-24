Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
58 mins ago | Views
Opposition party CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa has stated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back to his old ways of using unfair and illegal means to fight which he renders as "desperate measures".

Chamisa said this addressing journalists at the Magistrates Court in Harare following the trial of the 25 Budiriro Activists that were arrested for a meeting held on 14 January 2023 and that of Job Sikhala who was arrested back in June 2022 under charges of inciting public violence.

"My brother Mnangagwa is back to his old ways, he is panicking, he is jittering and he knows that defeat is imminent. That is why he is resorting to desperate measures of fighting what is inevitable," said Chamisa.

He went on to state, "They have used every method; assassination, bribery, intimidation, arrests and they have not worked. We are here...."






Source - Byo24News

