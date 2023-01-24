Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa addressing journalists at the magistrate's court in Harare showing solidarity with the 25 Budiriro activists arrested for a meeting on 14 January 2023 and MP Job Sikhala detained since 14 June 2022 on allegations of inciting violence. pic.twitter.com/Gq32j59KPK — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) January 24, 2023

Opposition party CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa has stated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back to his old ways of using unfair and illegal means to fight which he renders as "desperate measures".Chamisa said this addressing journalists at the Magistrates Court in Harare following the trial of the 25 Budiriro Activists that were arrested for a meeting held on 14 January 2023 and that of Job Sikhala who was arrested back in June 2022 under charges of inciting public violence."My brother Mnangagwa is back to his old ways, he is panicking, he is jittering and he knows that defeat is imminent. That is why he is resorting to desperate measures of fighting what is inevitable," said Chamisa.He went on to state, "They have used every method; assassination, bribery, intimidation, arrests and they have not worked. We are here...."