Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is rehabilitating the West Nicholson-Mberengwa Road linking Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces.

The road is one of the five major roads in Matabeleland South that are being tarred.

Some motorists have been avoiding the road and using longer routes because of its poor state and so far a 5 kilometre stretch has been tarred.

Government has intensified the drive to develop infrastructure and rehabilitate roads as key enablers to economic transformation. Already, Zinara has unveiled $93 billion towards road rehabilitation and maintenance this year.

The District Development Fund and the Ministry of Transport and infrastructure Development have mobilised resources to rehabilitate the road which is the shortest link between Matabeleland South and the Midlands. Chief Maduna from Insiza District said the grading of the road has restored hope among people. He appealed to Government to expedite tarring of the road.

"I'm convinced that Government under the Second Republic is doing a lot in terms of infrastructure development. This road is key to economic development.

"We have amacimbi coming from Gwanda and crops and fruits coming from Mberengwa. All these activities are dependent on the state of the road. It had become so bad and we are grateful that it's being developed once again. We are grateful for the grading works that are being conducted. May the tar be extended soon from the five kilometre mark," he said.

Insiza MP, Spare Sithole said a good road network is a pillar for development. He said Government was seized with improving the country's road network and Insiza has not been left out. Sithole said while all cannot be completed in one day, Government was making significant progress in infrastructure development.

"This is a critical road, we have trucks that are coming from Unki, Mimosa and other places in Midlands that are using the Mbalabala Road on their way to South Africa as this road isn't tarred.

"These vehicles can use the West Nicholson-Mberengwa Road as it is shorter. We are grateful that Government through DDF and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has come in to develop the road while awaiting funds for its tarring," he said.

A villager from Vokola area in Insiza South, Mr Titus Ngulube, said they will benefit a lot from rehabilitation of the road as they have to constantly travel from West Nicholson to Mberengwa.

"The road is really bad and we are happy that it's being rehabilitated. We need to constantly travel either to Mberengwa or West Nicholson because these are our major business centres and that's where we get most of our services. Transporters were now charging us exorbitant fares as the road is bad," he said.

"We were now in despair thinking Government has forgotten after seeing only 5 kilometres of the road being tarred, but now hope has been restored. Grading the road is a huge development while we await tarring."

Artherstone Irrigation Scheme, a major supplier of farm produce and fodder is located in West Nicholson.

Some villagers have to travel along the West Nicholson-Mberengwa Road for their supplies.

Ms Rumbidzai Tshabangu from Insiza District said she uses the road to get to the irrigation scheme where she gets produce which she sells in her community.

"If the transport costs are high then it means I won't get any profits after selling my stock. Rehabilitation of this road will really help to push our economic activities," she said.

A transporter who plies the West Nicholson-Mberengwa Road, Mr Philisani Ncube, said some fellow transporters have since abandoned the route because of the state of the road.

He said the few that had remained were now forced to escalate their fares because of the poor state of the road. He said the route was also causing damage to their vehicles.

Mr Ncube said now that the road is being graded they will be able to realise good profits.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

31 mins ago | 75 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

10 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

16 hrs ago | 934 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

18 hrs ago | 831 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

19 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

23 hrs ago | 194 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

23 hrs ago | 856 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

23 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

23 hrs ago | 113 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

23 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days