Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 40-BED children's ward at CURE Children`s Hospital of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo has started taking shape with the project set for completion within the next three months while the health facility will start offering plastic surgery services next week.

CURE Children`s Hospital, the country's only health institution offering free orthopaedic treatment to children under the age of 18 years, was officially opened by President Mnangagwa in May 2021.

Upon the completion of the ward in April, the hospital will increase its bed capacity to 60. The hospital is located adjacent to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Since its inception, CURE has served more than 4 500 patients with conditions ranging from neglected club foot, bowed legs, cleft lips, untreated burns, and other treatable bone-related disabilities.

Of those, a third are from the Matabeleland region, and another third from Harare province with the remainder drawn from the rest of the country.

A total of 1 110 children have undergone surgeries which under normal circumstances would cost between US$1 500 and US$3 000 each.

The country's only orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Tongai Chitsamatanga operates from CURE Children`s Hospital.

Orthopaedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the care of the musculoskeletal system. This system is made up of muscles and bones as well as joints, ligaments and tendons.

Official statistics show that more than 370 000 children are living with treatable conditions such as neglected club-foot, bowed legs and knock knees in Zimbabwe.

In an interview yesterday, CURE executive director, Mr Jonathan Simpson said the hospital has also offered psychological support to more than 8 500 people including caregivers accompanying children in need of treatment.

He said although Bulawayo used to dominate CURE's clientele base, the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions has seen the hospital attending to children from all over the country with some from as far as neighbouring countries like Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

"From the day President Mnangagwa officially opened this hospital, we have witnessed more than 4 500 children some of whom have undergone surgeries. We have admitted 1 000 so far and we continue growing as witnessed by the number of people who are in need of the services," he said.

Mr Simpson commended the effective referral system in Zimbabwe which has enabled CURE to manage bookings to avoid being overwhelmed.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, children consult from the three resident specialists at CURE and the rest of the weekdays are reserved for surgeries.

Mr Simpson said they conduct 24 surgeries per week and are fully booked until July.

"We have also trained 816 healthcare workers from Zimbabwe including surgeons, doctors, and nurses in need of orthopedic experience. We also conduct weekly online sessions to cater for the growing number of trainees because 80 percent of the services offered at CURE are only found at this hospital," he said.

"From the day we started, we knew that a time would come when we would need to expand and I am glad to say the construction of a 40-bed ward is in progress. In April, we will be able to see more children and do about 60 surgeries per week."

Mr Simpson said the coming in of the plastic surgery will enable CURE to attend to children who suffered burns and those born with cleft lips.

"Besides the expansion project, next week our plastic surgeon is coming and he will do a facial reconstruction. This service will cater for children born with cleft lip, cleft palate or those who have suffered burns," he said.

Mr Simpson said in the last two years, they were just attending to children with bone issues and those struggling to walk.

"We are now focusing more on speech therapy, and nutrition because a lot of children with cleft palates cannot eat," he said.

Mr Simpson said all children who are admitted to CURE must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an older sibling who is over 18 years of age.

The hospital also provides free accommodation and meals for the caregivers as they are part of the healing process.

Since the Christian-based organisation is non-profit, CURE gets donations from individuals, companies, churches to sustain the services offered to members of the public.

Mr Simpson said sometimes they get calls, WhatsApp messages, and emails from parents in need of services which they respond to swiftly before booking them for consultation.

"We also have a good working relationship with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and we are in liaison with district hospitals from where we get our clients. Post-surgery, we need our clients to continue seeking services from their nearest health care providers," he said.

Mr Simpson said CURE believes in engaging parents in the treatment of their children as the process is key to the ultimate healing of the patient.

He said they have also helped parents cope with mental health issues emanating from giving birth to children with disabilities as they sometime face stigma and discrimination within families and communities.

"We also want parents to come and witness what we are doing so that they get the motivation to keep the child physically active even post-surgery," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

31 mins ago | 76 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

10 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

16 hrs ago | 934 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

19 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

23 hrs ago | 194 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

23 hrs ago | 856 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

23 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

23 hrs ago | 113 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

23 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days