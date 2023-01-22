Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF'S Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe has told party supporters that only those who believe in the ruling party's leadership will benefit from government programmes.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at Murehwa Rural District Council (RDC) grounds over the weekend, Garwe said Zanu-PF recently partnered Murehwa RDC to parcel out land to youths.

He, however, did not disclose the number of beneficiaries.

"We have dispatched the first batch of stands to our youths. Thanks to Murehwa RDC for partnering with the party. It has been requested to provide more stands so that every youth benefits," Garwe said.

"However, we have had a few people complaining that the projects should not benefit Zanu-PF youths only. Zimbabwe is Zanu-PF and Zanu-PF is Zimbabwe, hence projects will go on. We will continue until they call for the removal of sanctions. These illegal sanctions have stalled our progress as we cannot build our country in the way we want."

He implored party youths to embrace programmes being spearheaded by the Zanu-PF-led government.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) once said, 'make money'. I want to remind you that our Commander-in-Chief is still saying youths must make money. Involve yourself in income-generating projects. Youths must also take part in building Murehwa. We are aiming for town status and local youths should have houses here in Murewa," Garwe said.

"We are not going to be apologetic about handing these projects to Zanu-PF youths because we have to take care of those who believe that we can build our country as Zimbabweans. Our country is blessed with mineral deposits, and we are currently parcelling out claims.

"Murehwa youths must also be at the forefront of these projects and acquire mining claims. We have well-wishers who can provide them with the necessary mining tools. You have to go through your respective youth chairpersons who will work directly with Isaac Tasikani (Zanu-PF provincial youth chairman)."

Late last year, Garwe introduced roadrunner (chicken) projects for youths in the district.

Community garden projects have also been introduced, with party member Tawanda Chenana assisting with drilling of boreholes for irrigation.

In Uzumba, a goat project was recently launched for youths, and mining claims were also distributed to youths in the province.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

32 mins ago | 77 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

10 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

16 hrs ago | 934 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

19 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

23 hrs ago | 194 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

23 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

23 hrs ago | 113 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

23 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days