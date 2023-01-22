Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday told a Harare magistrate that she had no intention to lie in her tweets when she alleged that a police officer had fatally struck a baby with a baton stick sometime in 2021.

Mahere said there was no evidence submitted by the State to prove that she had intentions to publish falsehoods.

She was testifying before magistrate Taurai Manuwere in a case where she is accused of communicating falsehoods.

"I totally deny that my tweet is certainly false and no evidence was submitted in court that I had intentions to lie. I had no intention to communicate falsehoods or to incite violence, or to undermine State security. I am exactly in the same position as the witnesses on the scene (who) cited that the baby had been killed by a police officer. I want to emphasise that those tweets were published before any Press statement to contradict that," Mahere said.

She said even the mother of the baby, Rebecca Masaruri, thought that her baby had died.

Mahere told the court that she only uploaded the video to her Twitter account, where members of the public could be heard saying that the police officer had killed the baby.

"On the video, I saw a woman holding a (seemingly) lifeless baby confronting a police officer while grabbing him by his collar. There is a crowd of people surrounding the mother and the police officer, and the crowd shouting that he has killed a baby. The police officer doesn't react, and the crowd continues to shout that the baby has been killed by the police officer," Mahere said.

"What I posted is what was said by members of the public. It is clear that all the people and even the police officers thought the baby had been killed. It is very clear the baby was lifeless and the face was hanging on the side. The baby was not crying or producing any sound as expected if a baby is alive and being pushed around."

She said thereafter the police, through its spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi then issued a statement responding to the viral video, where they said they did not condone the conduct of police smashing windows of public vehicles and endangering lives.

Mahere's attempt to submit Nyathi's statement as a court exhibit was opposed by State prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa, who said the statement was not verified.

Mahere then said even though the State said the baby had not died, it failed to submit medical certificates supporting that opinion. She said the mother of the baby testified that she was traumatised by the incident.

"I am not the only person who tweeted about the conduct of the police. In fact, the statement by the police on January 6 demonstrated that there was widespread belief on social media that the baby had died," she said.

Manuwere adjourned the matter to February 1.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

32 mins ago | 77 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

10 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

16 hrs ago | 934 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

19 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

23 hrs ago | 194 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

23 hrs ago | 113 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

23 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days