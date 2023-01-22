Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A STATE witness in the trial of Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala yesterday said the charge he was facing of inciting people to commit public violence in a video clip published in 2020 was based on assumptions that he was the one addressing viewers of the video.

Police officer commanding law and order Edmore Runganga told the court that they did not authenticate the video clip.

Prosecutor Tendai Shonhai had asked the witness to explain how Sikhala was charged without authenticating the audio and video clips submitted in court as exhibits.

Runganga said in the audio, Sikhala is heard saying the police were hunting for him, which was a fact on the ground.

He said it gave them confidence that it was him speaking.

Runganga was the third State witness to testify in the matter and the State said it intends to call another witness on Monday for trial continuation.

On Monday this week, the court viewed Sikhala's alleged video clip which was filmed while he reportedly committed the offence.

Sikhala is facing other charges that include obstructing the course of justice and inciting the public to commit public violence in a case that has seen him clock close to seven months in remand prison.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

32 mins ago | 77 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

10 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

16 hrs ago | 934 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

19 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

23 hrs ago | 702 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

23 hrs ago | 194 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

23 hrs ago | 113 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

23 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days