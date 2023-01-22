Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRIMARY and Secondary Education permanent secretary, Tumisang Thabela has admitted that the ministry is buckling under pressure due to under-funding consequentially hindering delivery of education services in the country.

Speaking at a policy dialogue convened in Harare Tuesday by UNICEF in conjunction with the Ministry of primary and secondary education, Thabela said there is a deficit of schools.

"The estimated demand of schools is 13,100 in order to adequately service the above population but our last census (EMIS 2021)) recorded 10,147 schools: gives us a deficit of close to 3,000 schools.

"Supply is therefore less than the demand and calls for a deliberate investment in education infrastructure provision, especially in light of a growing population and emerging settlements across the country. These have seen a rise in satellite schools that are currently about 1,963 (with 1,087 in the primary and 876 in the secondary sector)," said Tumisang Thabela.

The revelation by Thabela lays bare challenges currently bedeviling the education sector which have witnessed teachers threatening to abandon classes over poor working conditions and remuneration.

Poor working conditions compounded by lack  of schools' infrastructure has led to hemorrhage of teachers across borders seeking greener pastures.

Last year, Parliament expressed concern with the current infrastructure with some classrooms of schools in rural areas made up of pole and dagga.

Parliamentarians also revealed that the ministry had failed to utilise over ZW$4.6 million that was allocated to it by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube for construction of schools last year.

Natural hazards have also been witnessed schools in areas like Gokwe whose classrooms were destroyed by rainfall but have not been refurbished due to lack of funding.

In a bid to lighten the current crisis, government has established satellite schools but they are falling short in accommodating the excess number of children.

speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe Economics Society president Nigel Chanakira called on government and private players to collaborate in alleviating infrastructure challenges dogging the education sector.

He said the budget ratio of the Ministry is worrisome as it fails to tackle infrastructure problems of schools.

"The 90 to 10 ratio is somewhat still worrisome because 90 percent is going to the current expenditure in terms of salaries and associated expenditures while wholly 10 percent going towards infrastructure development. As a society we are aware of demands of new schools. We have a deficit of 3 000 schools," said Nigel Chanakira.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

32 mins ago | 77 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

10 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

11 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

16 hrs ago | 934 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

19 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

20 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

23 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

23 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

23 hrs ago | 702 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

23 hrs ago | 194 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

23 hrs ago | 113 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

23 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

23 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife, sister

23 hrs ago | 373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days