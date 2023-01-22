Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare sex-worker who was caught in a dragnet arrest has  been freed after languishing in prison for two days  over her client's offence.

Rutendo Hwata (31) was granted bail following a successful application before a Harare magistrate, Dennis Mangosi who ruled that facts presented to him so far exonerates her.

Hwata was arrested together with her client, Elton Takaruza (39) who sought refugee at her house after committing robberies around Harare.

Takaruza pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges and unlawful possession of firearms charges.

Court heard he was nabbed in possession of a pistol with four spent cartridges.

The two will be back in court on February 13 as now await  ballistics reports.

Hwata was granted ZW$20 000 bail.

In granting her bail, the magistrate urged to search her clients first in future before accommodating them to avoid such arrests.

The Investigating Officer Nyarai Risinamwana  had told court that Hwata was shocked to learn that her client had a pistol hidden under her bed mattress.

"After committing the offence in a space of two days Takaruza fled to Kuwadzana, where he hooked up with accused number two (Hwata) and hid his pistol under her mattress without her knowledge.

"She was shocked when the pistol was recovered from her residence," said Risinamwana.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Takaruza used the recovered pistol to commit four counts of  armed robbery.

Takaruza targeted vendors and bulk airtime sellers.

Court heard on January 23, Takaruza fled his place of residence in Chitungwiza after committing four robberies and sought refuge at Hwata's house in Kuwadzana.

It is also alleged that Takaruza was previously arrested by Warren Park Homicide police after he hit a pedestrian with his  friend's car in Warren Park.

Source - NewZimbabwe

