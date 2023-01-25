Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sharpe plots to bloc witness from testifying against him

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Pokugara Properties, owned by controversial businessman Ken Sharpe, which caused the arrest of a State witness testifying against it for malicious damage to property has applied to have the same witness blocked from testifying.

Pokugara's lawyer, Tawanda Zhuwarara did not state the reasons when he appeared before Magistrate Faith Chakanyuka on Wednesday.

He said he would formally make written submissions to the court regarding his application to stop former Harare City Council (HCC) Chief Building Inspector  Roy Nyabvure from testifying.

Nyabvure is is testifying against Sharpe, Russian investor Tatiana Aleshina, John Van Blerk and Harare City Council officials Mandla Ndebele, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi, among others, charged with malicious damage to property.

This was after they destroyed property developer George Katsimberis' show house in Borrowdale on allegations that it was built without approved plans.

Nyabvure, in an anti-corruption case prosecuted by Zivanai Macharaga of the Special Anti- Corruption, claims the housing plans were legitimate. He has also repelled pressure from Pokugara to change his statement against Katsimberis.

In another case, Nyabvure is an accused person in a case Pokugara is the complainant against Katsimberis.

Tue case is prosecuted by acting deputy Prosecutor General Michael Reza, from the National Prosecuting Authority. It was given priority by the courts despite Pokugara having reported the case after Katsimberis.

Pokugara, working in cohorts with Reza, which caused the illegal arrest of Nyabvure in November last year, now wants the same witness who was only released by High Court judge Pisirayi Kwenda after spending a month in remand prison, denied bail by the lower court, to be stopped from testifying against them.

Nyabvure is set to testify on the legality of the building plans that were used by Katsimberis.

"The said witness was warned to appear in court in on November 8, 2022, for the trial however due certain circumstances the witness could not appear in court physically. The witness then appeared on January 13, 2023," Zhuwarara said.

In November, Nyabvure was arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court when he went to testify against Pokugara, Sharpe, Aleshina and other HCC officials.

This was after Reza misled the police that had finished testifying, a claim that has now forced Katsimberis to apply for his recusal, describing him as not only "biased, but pathetic liar too" who should be put in the witness' desk and be cross examined to expose his deceit and bias towards Sharpe.

Reza is however refusing to be put to his defence.

To prove Rez/ misrepresentation, Nyabvure was arrested at court. A police officer tried to lure Nyabvure out of the court processions to arrest him before he could take to the stand to testify, but the former council employee refused to come out. He was later arrested outside court, despite a plea from Macharaga that he was a state witness.

Reza is battling allegations that he is doing Sharpe's biding in court against Katsimeris and his several other opponents. Katsimberis' lawyers, when applying for Reza's recusal, questioned by the law officer is the one handling all cases Sharpe is the complainant.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Woman arrested for terminating pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

10 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

11 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

11 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

11 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

18 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

20 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

20 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

25 Jan 2023 at 17:16hrs | 1056 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

25 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2226 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

25 Jan 2023 at 15:06hrs | 971 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

25 Jan 2023 at 14:29hrs | 1333 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

25 Jan 2023 at 14:28hrs | 797 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

25 Jan 2023 at 13:36hrs | 775 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

25 Jan 2023 at 10:44hrs | 2371 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

25 Jan 2023 at 10:39hrs | 1258 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

25 Jan 2023 at 10:38hrs | 589 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

25 Jan 2023 at 10:38hrs | 205 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

25 Jan 2023 at 10:37hrs | 346 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

25 Jan 2023 at 10:37hrs | 322 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

25 Jan 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1055 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

25 Jan 2023 at 10:36hrs | 770 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

25 Jan 2023 at 10:35hrs | 229 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 220 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 552 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 118 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

25 Jan 2023 at 10:33hrs | 266 Views

Nakamba working on Villa exit

25 Jan 2023 at 10:33hrs | 1027 Views

Part of Bulawayo - Victoria Falls road closed

25 Jan 2023 at 10:33hrs | 676 Views

Zimbabwe schools go digital

25 Jan 2023 at 10:32hrs | 147 Views

Oscar Pambuka spared extended jail time

25 Jan 2023 at 10:32hrs | 238 Views

Harare fails to account for Zinara funds

25 Jan 2023 at 10:31hrs | 100 Views

Bishop Mutendi calls for peace ahead of elections

25 Jan 2023 at 10:31hrs | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days