News / National
Overloaded Honda Fits kill 2, 15 injured
17 mins ago | Views
Two people died while 15 others were injured when two overloaded Honda Fit vehicles collided at the four-kilometre peg along Ruwazi-Igava road in Marondera on Monday.
The police confirmed the accident on their Twitter handle.
"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/01/23 at 4 km peg along Ruwazi-Igava Road, Marondera, where two people died on the spot while 15 others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with nine passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital," reads the Police tweet.
Accidents involving Honda Fit vehicles are mushrooming in the country.
The police confirmed the accident on their Twitter handle.
"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/01/23 at 4 km peg along Ruwazi-Igava Road, Marondera, where two people died on the spot while 15 others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with nine passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital," reads the Police tweet.
Accidents involving Honda Fit vehicles are mushrooming in the country.
Source - Byo24News