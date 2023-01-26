Latest News Editor's Choice


Man sells residential stand using fake title deed

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 62-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday arraigned before a Harare magistrate facing charges of selling a residential stand using a fake title deed.

The accused, Lovejoy Nyamande was arrested on January 18.  His case was adjourned to February 2 for a ruling.

The complainant in the matter is property developer Tinashe Mukewo (32).

Allegations are that sometime this month; Nyamande hatched a plan to defraud unsuspecting home seekers.

He obtained fake title deeds in respect of stand number 635 Good Hope Township, Harare and a fake national Identity card in the name of Marlven Simbarashe Gono, the real owner of the stand.

Armed with the fake title deeds, Nyamande advised the complainant that he was selling a stand measuring 2 037 square metres at a price of US$50 000.

Since the complainant was into property development, he engaged Embassy Real Estate Agents in Harare to view the stand.

They did and were satisfied with the stand.

The complainant and accused then agreed to meet on January 17, 2023 at Embassy Real Estate Agents in Harare for payment and processing of agreements of sale.

Nyamande produced the fake title deed for the property and a fake national identity card.

The complainant then took the documents to the Deeds Office for verification and was informed that the deed was fake.

Source - NewsDay

