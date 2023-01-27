Robber nabbed after raping victim

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected robber who raped a Bulilimamangwe woman before robbing her of her mobile phone, money and clothes has been arrested.According to police the suspect Martin Khumalo was arrested on Monday."Police in Bulilimamangwe have arrested Martin Khumalo (29) for rape and robbery which occurred at a homestead at Nyele village, where the complainant was raped before ZAR 200 and US$11 cash, a cellphone and various clothes were stolen," the police said."The arrest led to the recovery of stolen and various clothes.