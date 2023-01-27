Five men up for stock theft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Guruve police have arrested five suspects who allegedly stole two bovines in Mupinyuri village, Guruve last week.Tafirenyika Muzinde (49), Digital Muzinde (24), Luke Chitauro(22), Admire Chitauro (19) and Trymore Zvaraya(28) are assisting the police with investigations.Deputy Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Allegations are that on January 24 police arrested Zvaraya who implicated the other four after Brain Mupinyuri reported the case.The bovines were recovered and they are valued at US$1 200.Police warned people to avoid stock theft since it carries a mandatory sentence.