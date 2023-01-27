Latest News Editor's Choice


Glendale man cheats death

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 35-YEAR-OLD Glendale man is lucky to be alive after he escaped from two gunshots fired on his car by five suspected robbers.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed that Petros Kapiroro managed to escape unhurt.

"I can confirm a shooting incident in Glendale on January 25  where five suspects aboard a Toyota Hilux D4D overtook Kapiroro who was driving his Toyota Wish registration number AEM 3864 and signalled him to stop at Foothills farm Glendale," Chikasha said.

"He sensed danger and sped off the suspects fired two shots on the car and hit the back fender."

The complainant managed to go to the police station where he filed a report and the police are hunting for the suspects.



Source - Byo24News

