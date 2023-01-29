CCC lawmaker mourns electrocuted boy

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Mbizo Legislator Settlement Chikwinya (CCC) has mourned the 11- year old Kwekwe boy who was electrocuted after he came in contact with live electricity cables connected to a chicken fowl run on Thursday.Chikwinya told Bulawayo24.com that the boy succumbed to injuries from electrocution."It is with a heavy heart to announce to you the passing on of a boy aged 11 in Mbizo section 10 extension due to what is preliminary electrocution compounded by head injuries upon falling after the electrocution".The boy was pronounced dead upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital.