ZINARA speaks on non-compliant vehicles

Compliance with the country's transport sector rules and regulations remains a challenge, amid revelations that vehicles that are either unregistered or are not regularly paying licences to the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) stand at around 500 000.According to ZINARA, the national vehicle population stood at around 1,2 million as of the 31st of December 2022, but only 700 000 were complying with the country's vehicle registration and licensing regulations.ZBC News spoke to ZINARA chief executive officer, Mr Nkosinathi Ncube on the issue of compliance by motorists."Nationally the total is 1,2million including the 100 000 deregistered. Last year, 700 000 were fully licenced while 400 000 were not registered," he said.Compliance has however slightly improved in the past three years, but compliance figures have remained low considering that licence fees are used for road maintenance."In the past three years, we used to collect licences from about 50 percent of the vehicle population and this year we are targeting over 800 000 vehicles to be compliant. We have come up with a number of initiatives to improve and push up the figures through a number of initiatives like the blitz that we do with ZBC. This is the money we use for road maintenance, so compliance is important," he added.Meanwhile, ZWL93 billion has been set aside for road works and maintenance for the first quarter of this year under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.