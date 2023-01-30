Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Knives out for provincial magistrate

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | Views
CHINHOYI provincial magistrate Langston Ndokera has been reported to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for alleged misconduct after reportedly instructing a "friend" to occupy a premise that is under legal dispute.

A Harare businessman, Oren Rukwava — through his company Bromine Solutions, is entangled in a legal dispute with Godfrey Nyabvure, who removed him from his premises despite a lease agreement to occupy the premise for 20 years.

According to a letter seen by NewsDay, addressed to the JSC and Zacc, Rukwava, through his company, has been renting Nyabvure's property since 2018.

"This is a complaint against the provincial magistrate, Mr Ndokera, (Chinhoyi) with regards to the unprofessional and unworthy conduct in which he acted extra judicially in the referenced matter to the detriment of our rights more particularly in that, sometime in November 2018 we entered into a 20-year lease agreement with the landlord, Godfrey Nyabvure, in terms of which we took occupation of stand number 13586 Glasglow Rd Industrial Sites Chinhoyi.

"On October 8, 2021, the said landlord, Nyabvure, approached the magistrates' court at Chinhoyi seeking our eviction and ejectment from the leased premises. The matter is still pending at Chinhoyi Magistrates Court," Rukwava wrote.

He said on December 3 last year, Nyabvure unlawfully denied them access to the leased premises by breaking entrance locks and changing keys to the premises.

"The landlord did not follow any due process of the law. He resorted to self-help," he wrote.

In December, an interim order was granted against Nyabvure, which read:  "The Messenger of Court be and is hereby ordered to immediately restore to the applicant (Bromite Solutions) possession of a commercial premise commonly known as Marbles Bar and Butchery located at stand number 13586 Glasglour Road Industrial Sites, Chinhoyi."

It is, however, alleged that on December 21, 2022, Nyabvure through magistrate Chidi Garwe disregarded the order.

Dissatisfied by the court ruling, they filed an appeal against the judgment.

Rukwava said when he asked the Messenger of Court to grant him access to the premises, he was advised that Ndokera had instructed the Messenger of Court to grant access to the premises to a third party, who was not part of the court proceedings.

Rukwava alleged that the Messenger of Court is now working in cahoots with Ndokera to deny him access to the property despite the court order.

"The provincial magistrate took a personal and direct interest in the matter, thereby acting in cahoots with the Messenger of Court and the afore-mentioned third parties to our prejudice. The provincial magistrate's actions are akin to reviewing the decision of his sister magistrate, Honourable Esquire Ms Chido Garwe and flagrantly disregarding and ignoring the appeal process which was set in motion by the noting and filing of the appeal at the High Court, Chinhoyi," the letter further reads.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

44 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 110 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

9 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

16 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

16 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

17 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's Dambanevana officiates at ICC Women's World Cup

30 Jan 2023 at 20:49hrs | 206 Views

It's tragic how 'Pan-Africanism' has become a refuge for those who ruined fellow Zimbabweans' lives!

30 Jan 2023 at 20:42hrs | 500 Views

Headmaster swindles exam fees

30 Jan 2023 at 20:39hrs | 1413 Views

South Africa to keep a close eye on 2023 Six Nations

30 Jan 2023 at 13:45hrs | 926 Views

Man commits suicide after severely bashing wife

30 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 2467 Views

Mliswa attacks violent ZANU PF youth league

30 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 2402 Views

Chamisa's CCC worried over Job Sikhala's continued detention

30 Jan 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1524 Views

Shadowy group sends shivers down voters' spines

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 2354 Views

Miner in bid to appease Zanu-PF

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1212 Views

Malema threatens to shutdown South Africa

30 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 3045 Views

What Zondo's Commission did not want South Africa to know

30 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2546 Views

Kazembe, police boss escape jail term

30 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 981 Views

President Lukashenko heads for Zimbabwe

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 758 Views

Missing ECD teacher found dead

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa tightens the noose

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 763 Views

Mnangagwa allies turn heat

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 770 Views

July Moyo's empire crumbles

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 2430 Views

Zanu-PF forces teachers, nurses to buy party cards

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 562 Views

PWDs4ED launched

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabweans danced when Mugabe fell, now life is worse than ever

30 Jan 2023 at 07:15hrs | 1491 Views

Can Chamisa turn the yellow movement into votes?

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1138 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 percent to US$2.4 billion

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 347 Views

Mnangagwa compensates 258 ZIPRA cadres fired from ZNA during Gukurahundi

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1683 Views

48 4ED affiliates meet Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 146 Views

Chigumba guns for 'rogue' Zec commissioners

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 884 Views

Attempt to corner top judge hits brick wall

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 488 Views

Power outages vex Potraz

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 85 Views

Mliswa refuses to hand over phone evidence

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 614 Views

Chamisa's party lobby international organisations to intervene

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 428 Views

Zesa workers in bribes storm

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 555 Views

Couple 'plot' 16-year-old girl's rape

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwe aims for top spot in carbon steel production

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days