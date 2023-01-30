Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa compensates 258 ZIPRA cadres fired from ZNA during Gukurahundi

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly ordered payment of compensation of 258 former ZIPRA combatants who were summarily dismissed from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) during the height of the Gukurahundi atrocities.

The former ZIPRA cadres were relieved of their duties in 1983 under unclear circumstances while two of their colleagues were allegedly shot dead at a parade by one of their commanders.

Speaking at a former ZIPRA cadres meeting held in Bulawayo Saturday, former ZIPRA commander and Zanu-PF politburo member, Tshinga Dube, revealed that Mnangagwa has intervened on the issue.

"May I once more applaud His Excellency for solving the problem of those comrades who were unjustly dismissed from ZNA in 1983," he said.

"Now, their problem has been solved after almost 40 years and I hear they will be compensated for 40 years salaries and also registered into the pension office."

He added; "Kutonga kwaro; we must thank HE for keeping his promise to say no one will be left behind.

"I wish to point out a very brave and consistent young man Duke Moyo and his 258 colleagues who fought their case until victory."

The Zanu-PF politburo member also told the ex-freedom fighters that Mnangagwa has promised to return their properties which were forcibly seized by the government during Gukurahundi atrocities following the "discovery" of an arms cache in some of Zapu's farms in the Midlands and Bulawayo provinces.

The former ZIPRA cadres contributed their demobilization pay-outs and managed to purchase various properties across the country.

"Most comrades who approached the President were told that the government was willing to hand over the properties provided that we go through the Vice President (Kembo) Mohadi," said Dube.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

45 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 110 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

9 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

16 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

16 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

17 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's Dambanevana officiates at ICC Women's World Cup

30 Jan 2023 at 20:49hrs | 206 Views

It's tragic how 'Pan-Africanism' has become a refuge for those who ruined fellow Zimbabweans' lives!

30 Jan 2023 at 20:42hrs | 500 Views

Headmaster swindles exam fees

30 Jan 2023 at 20:39hrs | 1413 Views

South Africa to keep a close eye on 2023 Six Nations

30 Jan 2023 at 13:45hrs | 926 Views

Man commits suicide after severely bashing wife

30 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 2467 Views

Mliswa attacks violent ZANU PF youth league

30 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 2402 Views

Chamisa's CCC worried over Job Sikhala's continued detention

30 Jan 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1524 Views

Shadowy group sends shivers down voters' spines

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 2354 Views

Miner in bid to appease Zanu-PF

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1212 Views

Malema threatens to shutdown South Africa

30 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 3045 Views

What Zondo's Commission did not want South Africa to know

30 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2546 Views

Kazembe, police boss escape jail term

30 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 981 Views

President Lukashenko heads for Zimbabwe

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 758 Views

Missing ECD teacher found dead

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa tightens the noose

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 763 Views

Mnangagwa allies turn heat

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 770 Views

July Moyo's empire crumbles

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 2430 Views

Zanu-PF forces teachers, nurses to buy party cards

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 562 Views

PWDs4ED launched

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabweans danced when Mugabe fell, now life is worse than ever

30 Jan 2023 at 07:15hrs | 1491 Views

Can Chamisa turn the yellow movement into votes?

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1138 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 percent to US$2.4 billion

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 347 Views

48 4ED affiliates meet Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 146 Views

Chigumba guns for 'rogue' Zec commissioners

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 884 Views

Attempt to corner top judge hits brick wall

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 488 Views

Power outages vex Potraz

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 85 Views

Knives out for provincial magistrate

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 304 Views

Mliswa refuses to hand over phone evidence

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 614 Views

Chamisa's party lobby international organisations to intervene

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 428 Views

Zesa workers in bribes storm

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 555 Views

Couple 'plot' 16-year-old girl's rape

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwe aims for top spot in carbon steel production

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days