Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

July Moyo's empire crumbles

by Staff reporter
30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | Views
Literature pundits, especially those who have read William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar would be familiar with the reason Brutus participated in the murder of his very close friend.

Brutus justified his actions because Caesar had become ambitious and wanted to be the king of Rome.

Enter July Moyo, a colourful and cunning politician who is Zimbabwe's Local Government and Public Works minister in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet.

Moyo is also the Zanu-PF national secretary for transport and welfare after being elevated from his previous post of deputy national secretary for administration.

To say Moyo is an ambitious politician could be an understatement, he is a political craftsman.

However, his cunning and ambitious nature has also been his downfall in some instances where he has found himself in his leaders' crosshairs.

Former president Robert Mugabe was not a keen admirer of Moyo's shenanigans, punishing him regularly for his ambitious moves. The rise of Mnangagwa to the presidency of Zanu-PF and subsequently to the presidency of Zimbabwe in 2017 saw Moyo's political career being resurrected.

He landed the minister's post at the Local Government ministry. However, Moyo's ambitious nature coupled with several misteps has seen him suddenly on the ropes after reports that Mnangagwa's trust in him was waning.

Moyo has also been tripping himself in government where, as the minister responsible for local governance, he has been in and out of the spotlight, albeit for the wrong and career-threatening actions.

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo once revealed on Twitter that the Local Government minister was entertaining hopes of succeeding Mnangagwa.

He cited an incident that allegedly took place at the president's farm in Kwekwe involving juju that soured relations between Moyo and the first couple.

If he entertained any ambitions of becoming Zimbabwe's next leader then a recent ruling by the High Court that effectively clipped his wings put a severe dent on them.

High Court judge Pricilla Munangati-Manongwa on January 17 set aside Section 314 (2) of the Urban Councils Act Cap 29:15  that gave the minister overbearing control of the affairs of local authorities.

The ruling followed an application by the Combined Harare Residents' Association, Borrowdale Residents and Ratepayers' Association, Clive Rambanapasi, Ian Makone and Elvis Ruzani to stop Moyo's meddling in local authorities' affairs.

Their lawyer Tendai Biti had argued that the Urban Councils Act gave the minister unnecessary powers to make decisions even on non-policy issues.

Harare Residents Trust executive director Precious Shumba  said Moyo's powers had become "excessive and retrogressive."

Shumba cited a number of directives by the minister, which he said were a heavy burden to local authorities.

"These include the fire engines from Belarus and the Pomona dumpsite deal with Geogenix BV of the Netherlands," he said.

"Additionally, he has been unable to submit any Bill on the implementation of devolution in Parliament in line with Section 264 of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The inability to enact a law on devolution has meant that the minister has overall supervisory and oversight roles over local authorities where it has become excessive and therefore retrogressive for most urban and rural local authorities."

He also argued that Moyo had failed to direct the Local Government Board to expedite the firing and recruitment of senior management in urban local authorities whose key departments are being led by acting directors.

 "Service delivery has resultantly been compromised. Overall, the minister scores 5/10 on a scale with 10 as the best performance with 1 as the lowest score."

Shumba added that according to the HRT, the role of central government in the local authorities should be minimal, but firm in the protection of the citizens' interests.

 "Left alone, local authorities are arrogant and do not safeguard the residents' interests," he said.

Firebrand independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, who has his roots in the Midlands province, also once claimed that Moyo harboured presidential ambitions.

Mliswa even warned Mnangagwa that Moyo had appointed himself the de facto prime minister of Zimbabwe.

Political analyst and social commentator Ricky Mukonza said Moyo, as the Local Government minister, had become Mnangagwa's "hangman" for anyone deemed to be a problem in that space.

"This is politics, it could be true that ED has realised that July has become too ambitious," Mukonza said.

"This happens when one has been in proximity to the top office for some time. We must also remember the expose by Temba Mliswa on the ambitions of Moyo.

"It could also be intelligence that the president has on him."

Mukonza, however, predicted that Moyo would not lose his government position.

 "It would be difficult to get rid of him.

"The same way that Mugabe dealt with ED is the same strategy we are likely to see Mnangagwa using on political foes and friends," he said.

There is another pending case in the High Court where Harare residents want the controversial Pomona waste management deal, which was allegedly imposed on the local authority by Moyo, cancelled.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

46 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 110 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

9 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

16 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

16 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

17 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's Dambanevana officiates at ICC Women's World Cup

30 Jan 2023 at 20:49hrs | 206 Views

It's tragic how 'Pan-Africanism' has become a refuge for those who ruined fellow Zimbabweans' lives!

30 Jan 2023 at 20:42hrs | 500 Views

Headmaster swindles exam fees

30 Jan 2023 at 20:39hrs | 1413 Views

South Africa to keep a close eye on 2023 Six Nations

30 Jan 2023 at 13:45hrs | 926 Views

Man commits suicide after severely bashing wife

30 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 2467 Views

Mliswa attacks violent ZANU PF youth league

30 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 2403 Views

Chamisa's CCC worried over Job Sikhala's continued detention

30 Jan 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1524 Views

Shadowy group sends shivers down voters' spines

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 2354 Views

Miner in bid to appease Zanu-PF

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1212 Views

Malema threatens to shutdown South Africa

30 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 3045 Views

What Zondo's Commission did not want South Africa to know

30 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2546 Views

Kazembe, police boss escape jail term

30 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 981 Views

President Lukashenko heads for Zimbabwe

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 758 Views

Missing ECD teacher found dead

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa tightens the noose

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 763 Views

Mnangagwa allies turn heat

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 770 Views

Zanu-PF forces teachers, nurses to buy party cards

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 562 Views

PWDs4ED launched

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabweans danced when Mugabe fell, now life is worse than ever

30 Jan 2023 at 07:15hrs | 1491 Views

Can Chamisa turn the yellow movement into votes?

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1138 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 percent to US$2.4 billion

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 347 Views

Mnangagwa compensates 258 ZIPRA cadres fired from ZNA during Gukurahundi

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1683 Views

48 4ED affiliates meet Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 146 Views

Chigumba guns for 'rogue' Zec commissioners

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 884 Views

Attempt to corner top judge hits brick wall

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 488 Views

Power outages vex Potraz

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 85 Views

Knives out for provincial magistrate

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 304 Views

Mliswa refuses to hand over phone evidence

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 614 Views

Chamisa's party lobby international organisations to intervene

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 428 Views

Zesa workers in bribes storm

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 555 Views

Couple 'plot' 16-year-old girl's rape

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwe aims for top spot in carbon steel production

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days