Missing ECD teacher found dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

Budiriro 4 Primary School ECD teacher, Josephine Magdalene Mandivei, who went missing nearly a week ago, was Saturday found dead in a maize field by a hill in Mufakose high density suburb, Harare.National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the sad incident saying investigations have been instituted to ascertain the cause of her death."We are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death when she left home on the 23rd of January."Her body was found in a maize field in Aspindale Mountain, Mufakose with some valuables including a black handbag, a black wallet containing the deceased's national ID, a black Samsung cell phone, an Edgars card, a Jet company receipt, two pens, two markers, a payslip in the deceased‘s name, USD5.00 cash and ZWL$1,290.00 cash."Other than that, we cannot say much until investigations have been concluded," said Nyathi.Mandivei had left for her work as usual, leaving her three-month-old baby in the care of her maid.She had also informed her maid that she would be working late on the day.After she failed to return home and without any communication from her, Mandivei's relatives raised alarm and filed a missing person profile on social media.Police have since called on those with information that could help in investigating her death to come forward with such.