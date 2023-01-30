Mliswa attacks violent ZANU PF youth league

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Former ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Temba Mliswa has castigated the top five Mashonaland West youth league saying they are just good at violence and crime."The current Mash West Youth Executive is actually the worst ever in the province's history.They have no party or historical orientation and all they know is violence and crime," Mliswa said via Twitter."The structures should be doing what the affiliates are doing. However, it's now a bambazonke and that is where the criminals and opportunists come into merely feed on the trough.Mliswa further claims that the previous youth leadership was better than the incumbent."The likes of Yotamu, Vengi Musengi, Goodluck Mbiri, were better. This one is the worst. The Youth Vice Chairman is even worse. Just a drug addict always insulting party leadership. That is the importance of structures and having people start in lower ranks going up."According to Mliswa the Youth league is not mobilizing support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa as they are mandated to do.He further claimed that the incumbent youth chairman Tapiwa Masenda in 2013 organized buses to Chimoi and duped people's money since they never went there.Masenda who was previously suspended by his party leadership for misconduct around mid-January is back to his duties awaiting investigations.