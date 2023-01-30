Headmaster swindles exam fees

News / National

by Zebedi Mupuranga/Simbarashe Sithole

A headmaster at Usavi Primary School, Ward 22 Buhera Central Constituency is being accused of swindling US$315 meant for grade seven examination fees.The headmaster Samson Magirigide confirmed the case in a SDC meeting held on Monday.Sources told Bulawayo24.com that he pleaded with the parents to allow him time to pay back a total USD$315 he misapprotiated after an overpayment of USD$9 per pupil.During the stormy meeting, village heads and Ward 22 Zanu PF councillor Gibson Gotora reportedly sprung to his defense on humantarian grounds saying that exposing him would render him jobless and that he has a family to take care of hence he should be allowed to refund the school by the February 20.It is further alleged that there was more than US$3000 that the school head abused in the past and again the matter was swept under the carpet.Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, parents who reached out to this publication said they will not be part of "the Magirigide cancer" and that they will make the necessary noise until the powers that be attend to the matter and arrest the rot at the school.Efforts to get a comment from the school head, SDC Chairman and District Schools Inspector (DSI) were fruitless up to the time of going to print.Magirigide is not new to controvesy as he is alleged to have been transferred from Matsakanure Primary School in Buhera South Constituency under a cloud of disgrutlement from parents who were baying for his blood on allegations of embezzlement of school funds.