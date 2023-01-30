Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A Wedza man Moses Munyoro (21) from Chidende village appeared before Marondera magistrate c Ignatius Mhene facing allegations of raping an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school on January 23.Prosecuting Sharmaine Mwangira told the court that the girl was on her way to school and Munyoro who was dressed as a woman while covering his face with a cloth approached the school girl and dragged her into a busy and hilly area at knifepoint and instructed her to undress.Munyoro raped her until he heard voices and he relieved himself and exposed his face, the girl was later found crying for help in the hilly area.The matter was reported to Wedza police and she was medically examined.Munyoro was remanded in custody and was advised to apply for bail.