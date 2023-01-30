Bush sex lands man in jail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

A 20-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man was caged 10 years today by Bindura regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for raping a 19-year-old woman in the bush.Walter Kachere Chaora of Kodzwa village, Chiweshe pleaded guilty to the charge.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on January 1 Chaora followed the complainant who was walking on a foot path on a bushy area.He grabbed her by the neck, and dragged her in the bush, tipped her down and wrestled with her.Chaora eventually overpowered the woman and raped her once.She filed a police report leading to the arrest of Chaora.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354