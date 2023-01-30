News / National
Bush sex lands man in jail
A 20-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man was caged 10 years today by Bindura regional magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for raping a 19-year-old woman in the bush.
Walter Kachere Chaora of Kodzwa village, Chiweshe pleaded guilty to the charge.
Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on January 1 Chaora followed the complainant who was walking on a foot path on a bushy area.
He grabbed her by the neck, and dragged her in the bush, tipped her down and wrestled with her.
Chaora eventually overpowered the woman and raped her once.
She filed a police report leading to the arrest of Chaora.
