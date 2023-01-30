Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF has warned its members against lip service support, saying the true meaning of a party supporter is one who is a registered voter and who will vote for President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections.

This comes as President Mnangagwa has called on every eligible voter to secure national identity cards in their respective constituencies and vote for the revolutionary party.

Civic registration documents such as national identity cards, birth certificates, death certificates and cattle brands are now free of charge, following an intervention by President Mnangagwa.

Over the weekend, Zanu PF was on a voter registration exercise to identify and assist those who have not yet registered to vote, those seeking transfers, and those without national identity documents, as part of its mobilisation drive. President Mnangagwa, through party structures, provided free transport to ferry people who were seeking to register to vote and those willing to secure national identity cards.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at Dunstan in Goromonzi, District Co-ordinating Committee vice chairman Asani Seremani urged party members to register to vote, equating those who are in the party structures but not registered voters as sell-outs.

"You can't claim to love the party and the President, while you are not a registered voter. Those holding positions in the party from cell to Central Committee, but not yet registered to vote should voluntarily cease their positions forthwith.

"We want to move with members who love their party and the President unconditionally. People should appreciate the good works of the President in developing the country. He is leaving no one and no place behind. We should thank him by giving a second term this year. He is our sole candidate for the party," said Seremani.

He said the province is determined to ensure first time voters are registered and give them the necessary orientation on the good works of the President and the revolutionary party.

"We want to ensure all our members from cell level to Central Committee level are registered voters. We are in a mobilisation drive for the party. Zanu PF is a mass party, hence everyone should be a registered voter," Seremani said.

A number of former CCC members who defected to Zanu PF, including former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro were unveiled to party supporters. Nyandoro hailed President Mnangagwa's work ethic and desire to fulfill the wishes of the people.

"In CCC, members are taught to be violent and revolt against the Government. In Zanu PF people are taught to be patriotic. There is love and unity in Zanu PF, that is what we want in Zimbabwe," he said.

Nyandoro warned some CCC members who are terrorising Zanu PF members in Dunstan, ward 22, Goromonzi South, saying such acts are uncalled for.

"Those behind terrorising our youth will face the wrath of the law. We have heard some reports of CCC members who are threatening Kaguvi District Youth chairman Mathias Mandikisi."

Mandikisi said they are being targeted by some CCC hooligans at Dunstan area.

"The area used to be an opposition stronghold, but we are saying enough is enough, we want to reclaim what is ours. We want the party to win resoundingly in Goromonzi South," said Mandikisi.

In Harare South, DCC 6 Secretary for Transport and Welfare, Nicol Hamadziripi, echoed the same sentiments saying senior party members should be at the forefront of registering members and their families to be eligible to vote.

"We want members who are faithful to the party and the President. Those without required documents should seek guidance from the party leadership in their respective cells so that they can be assisted. We want those who are eligible to vote to exercise their rights by voting for Zanu PF," he said.


Source - herald.co.zw

Must Read

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

48 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 112 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

9 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

16 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

16 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

17 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's Dambanevana officiates at ICC Women's World Cup

30 Jan 2023 at 20:49hrs | 206 Views

It's tragic how 'Pan-Africanism' has become a refuge for those who ruined fellow Zimbabweans' lives!

30 Jan 2023 at 20:42hrs | 500 Views

Headmaster swindles exam fees

30 Jan 2023 at 20:39hrs | 1414 Views

South Africa to keep a close eye on 2023 Six Nations

30 Jan 2023 at 13:45hrs | 926 Views

Man commits suicide after severely bashing wife

30 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 2467 Views

Mliswa attacks violent ZANU PF youth league

30 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 2403 Views

Chamisa's CCC worried over Job Sikhala's continued detention

30 Jan 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1524 Views

Shadowy group sends shivers down voters' spines

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 2354 Views

Miner in bid to appease Zanu-PF

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1212 Views

Malema threatens to shutdown South Africa

30 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 3045 Views

What Zondo's Commission did not want South Africa to know

30 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2546 Views

Kazembe, police boss escape jail term

30 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 981 Views

President Lukashenko heads for Zimbabwe

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 758 Views

Missing ECD teacher found dead

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1240 Views

Mnangagwa tightens the noose

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 763 Views

Mnangagwa allies turn heat

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 770 Views

July Moyo's empire crumbles

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 2430 Views

Zanu-PF forces teachers, nurses to buy party cards

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 562 Views

PWDs4ED launched

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabweans danced when Mugabe fell, now life is worse than ever

30 Jan 2023 at 07:15hrs | 1491 Views

Can Chamisa turn the yellow movement into votes?

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1138 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 percent to US$2.4 billion

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 347 Views

Mnangagwa compensates 258 ZIPRA cadres fired from ZNA during Gukurahundi

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1683 Views

48 4ED affiliates meet Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 146 Views

Chigumba guns for 'rogue' Zec commissioners

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 884 Views

Attempt to corner top judge hits brick wall

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 489 Views

Power outages vex Potraz

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 85 Views

Knives out for provincial magistrate

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 304 Views

Mliswa refuses to hand over phone evidence

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 614 Views

Chamisa's party lobby international organisations to intervene

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 428 Views

Zesa workers in bribes storm

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 555 Views

Couple 'plot' 16-year-old girl's rape

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwe aims for top spot in carbon steel production

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days