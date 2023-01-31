Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and his Belarusian counterpart President Aleksandr Lukashenko are expected to visit the tourism city of Victoria Falls this morning as the two countries seek to cement relations across all economic sectors.

The Belarusian President arrived in the country on Monday on a three-day State visit and yesterday morning visited the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The State visit ends today with a visit to Victoria Falls to sample what the world tourism destination has to offer.

This is expected to open up tourism relations between the two countries.

Victoria Falls is where President Mnangagwa launched the National Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy at the height of Covid-19 in 2020 to recapacitate the tourism sector which targets a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

The visit by President Lukashenko is a first of its kind to Sub-Saharan Africa and signifies Zimbabwe's growing global influence and is the fruit of the country's engagement and re-engagement agenda.

It is also testimony to the success of President Mnangagwa's policy of "a friend to all and enemy to none" and also the Zimbabwe is Open for Business Mantra.

The tour of the country's tourism destination is a clear testimony of mutual commitment to further strengthen economic relations and open opportunities in the tourism sector.

Hundreds of people are expected at the Victoria Falls International Airport to welcome the two Heads of State.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo yesterday said the visit to Victoria Falls puts the tourism destination on the world map.

"We will be welcoming the two Presidents tomorrow (today) to our province and this is a very important development. We are a tourism province and what the Belarusian President will see here will go a long way in shaping the future of our tourism industry.

"He will take the message about the majestic Victoria Falls to his country and region and thousands will start visiting the Matabeleland North destination," said Minister Moyo.

He said details of the itinerary of the two Presidents will be availed today but the Belarusian President was keen on visiting the Rainforest.

"He is here to have a feel of what Victoria Falls has to offer and is expected to sample some activities. This is important to us as a province as it shows that we are really open for business. This is the first time a Belarusian President is visiting and its shows the success of the policy of engagement and re-engagement and as a province we are so happy to be part of this development," said Minister Moyo.

The reciprocated State visit dovetails very well with Government's thrust on economic diplomacy and buttresses the mantra that ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business'.

Several deals in key sectors of agriculture, mining, infrastructural development, science and innovation are expected to be consummated.

Bilateral relations between the two countries have grown from strength-to-strength, with high-level exchange visits undertaken over the years.

In 2019, President Mnangagwa, as part of his engagement and re-engagement agenda, visited Belarus where the two countries, inter alia, signed an MoU establishing a Joint Permanent Commission, a framework under which commitments were made to strengthen co-operation in various sectors including agriculture, mining, infrastructural development, science and innovation.

This comes as President Mnangagwa, using scientific methods, has put in place mechanisms to ensure that the country's agriculture sector is both mechanised and rewarding to farmers, by being responsive not only to local demand but global demands vis-à-vis shortages of cereals wrought by climate change, Covid-19 and also conflicts.

Under Phase One of the Belarus Mechanisation programme, Zimbabwe took delivery of 474 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 210 planters, and 5 low bed trucks which were distributed to farmers through CBZ and the Land Bank.

Positive effects of the programme are being felt across the country as farmers increase production and productivity through mechanised farming that uses modern technology to meet not only food security but sovereignty, as espoused by President Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic also acquired a fleet of buses from Belarus as the country reconfigures its transport sector.

The visit cements the relations through the launch of the Second Phase of the Belarus Mechanisation Facility, the first of which was launched last year. At its inauguration, the Second Republic set its eyes on the goal of achieving National Food Security through local production, by among other things increasing access to, and greater utilisation of land, and modernising the Agricultural sector through mechanisation, science, and more intensive farmer extension support.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

6 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

12 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

13 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

14 hrs ago | 988 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

21 hrs ago | 2928 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

31 Jan 2023 at 09:34hrs | 2320 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

31 Jan 2023 at 09:26hrs | 1478 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

31 Jan 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1089 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

31 Jan 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1351 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

31 Jan 2023 at 08:54hrs | 923 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

31 Jan 2023 at 08:51hrs | 1422 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

31 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 1568 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

31 Jan 2023 at 07:25hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days