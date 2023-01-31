Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga in Tanzania

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has arrived in Tanzania to lead Zimbabwe's participation at the Political Launch of the Global Alliance to end AIDS in children by 2030 hosted by the UNAIDS, UNICEF, World Health Organisation (WHO) and their partners.

He was received by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe and Tanzania's Deputy Permanent Secretary of Health Dr Seif Shekalaghe.

Speaking on arrival, Vice President Chiwenga, told journalists that the alliance will seek to aggregate efforts to end HIV/AIDS in children by 2030 and share experiences with other countries.

VP Chiwenga is also scheduled to meet his counterpart, Tanzanian Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, with the need to boost economic corporation and trade between the two countries high on the agenda.

"We have come for this launch and declaration of our commitments to end HIV in children, more specifically, by 2030," said VP Chiwenga.

"So, this global alliance has to tackle (ways of ending AIDS in children by 2030) and countries making commitments, so we can work together and learn from each other's experiences and then chart a way forward on our objective."

VP Chiwenga noted that HIV/AIDS is still a challenge that needs to be addressed, but sadly people had forgotten about it with much emphasis being directed towards a global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As they congregate, he emphasised that those living with HIV, both children and adults, should be initiated on treatment.

"I will be able to meet with my counterpart the Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania and also meet my counterpart the Minister of Health in Tanzania, and we will also be able to share with other Ministers who have come," said VP Chiwenga.

Prior to the Vice President's arrival, experts met yesterday and came up with a draft Dar es Salaam declaration which now awaits the validation of the political leadership today.

If adopted, the declaration will be the guiding principle and commitment by member States to a collaborative approach to end AIDS in children by 2030.

