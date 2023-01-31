Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 36-YEAR-OLD woman from Emganwini suburb was kidnapped, drugged and later dumped in a bush on Sunday after boarding a silver Honda fit bound for the city centre.

She got onto the vehicle at around 8AM near AFM church along Plumtree Road and was dumped 500 meters from the place.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the case is being investigated by Nkulumane police station.

He said when the complainant came to her senses two hours after the incident, she discovered that she had lost US$250, a Brazilian wig and a pair of white three-leaf shoes.

"We would like to warn members of the public against boarding pirate taxes commonly known as mshika mshikas as we have been receiving numerous reports of robberies perpetrated on people using this mode of transport. We also warn the public to take their lives seriously and consider their safety before jumping into any mode of transport with suspicious occupants," said Insp Ncube.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

6 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

6 hrs ago | 830 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

12 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

13 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

14 hrs ago | 988 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

21 hrs ago | 2928 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

31 Jan 2023 at 09:34hrs | 2320 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

31 Jan 2023 at 09:26hrs | 1478 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

31 Jan 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1089 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

31 Jan 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1351 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

31 Jan 2023 at 08:54hrs | 923 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

31 Jan 2023 at 08:51hrs | 1422 Views

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

31 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 1568 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

31 Jan 2023 at 07:25hrs | 407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days