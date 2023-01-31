Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman from Emganwini suburb was kidnapped, drugged and later dumped in a bush on Sunday after boarding a silver Honda fit bound for the city centre.She got onto the vehicle at around 8AM near AFM church along Plumtree Road and was dumped 500 meters from the place.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the case is being investigated by Nkulumane police station.He said when the complainant came to her senses two hours after the incident, she discovered that she had lost US$250, a Brazilian wig and a pair of white three-leaf shoes."We would like to warn members of the public against boarding pirate taxes commonly known as mshika mshikas as we have been receiving numerous reports of robberies perpetrated on people using this mode of transport. We also warn the public to take their lives seriously and consider their safety before jumping into any mode of transport with suspicious occupants," said Insp Ncube.