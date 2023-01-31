Zimasco readies to commence production

News / National

by Staff reporter

KWEKWE-based ferrochrome producer, Zimasco, is in the process of switching on three of its furnaces as it seeks to resume operations.The ferrochrome producer switched off its Kwekwe plant in November last year following a standoff between the company and power utility, Zesa, over tariffs.Company spokesperson, Ms Clara Sadomba, however, said the company has already switched on some of its furnaces with modern ones, which were under construction, set to be switched on in due course.The first two East Plant existing furnaces were restarted on January 21 with more expected to be switched on in due course."Zimasco is in the process of switching on three of its furnaces largely to fulfill its customers' requirements. The two East Plant existing furnaces were restarted on 21 January," said Ms Sadomba."Meanwhile, the first of the four new modern furnaces (one at West Planta) under construction since early last year is now complete and will be switched on soon."She said the other three new furnaces that are still under construction will be completed and commissioned in a staggered manner.Ms Sadomba said the first modern furnace will be complete and commissioned by April while the other two should be commissioned by June.This will be followed in the third quarter of 2023 by commissioning of the ore fines agglomeration and sintering plants.The plant utilizes gases from the two new Eats Plant fully closed furnaces, enhancing energy efficiency in the smelting process and protecting the environment.According to Ms Sadomba, the four new furnaces will see more than 400 workers being employed by the company."The four new furnaces are expected to produce a combined total of 14 400 tons per month of high carbon ferrochrome, and will directly employ over 400 people. The addition of these four new furnaces will increase the company's production capacity to over 315 000 tons per annum," she said."Following the temporary curtailment of smelting operations over the last couple of months due to viability concerns, the resumption of the ferrochrome production in Kwekwe is a positive development for the company and means Zimasco's expected contribution to the country's target of US$12 billion mining industry by 2023 remains on course," said Ms Sadomba.