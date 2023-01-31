Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as substantive Chief Maduna in Insiza district, Matabeleland South province.Chief Maduna replaces his father Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu who died at the age of 85 in February 2021."We are pleased to inform you that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, has with effect from January 23, 2023, appointed Dambisamahubo Mafu as substantive Chief Maduna in Insiza district, Matabeleland South Province. In terms of Section 283 (a) (i) and b of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act (29:17).Kindly advise the incumbent, facilitate the payment of his allowances as well as arrange for his official installation," reads the director of Traditional Leadership Service in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Felix Chikovo in a letter to the Matabeleland South permanent secretary for provincial affairs and devolution, Ms Latiso Dlamini.