Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Birchenough Bridge
LUCK ran out for three carjackers after police in Chipinge intercepted a Nissan UD truck stolen at Birchenough Bridge recently which they were attempting to smuggle into Mozambique.

The trio had hired the truck to ferry mining equipment from Murehwa to Birchenough Bridge before attacking the driver, Mr David Musikavanhu and robbing him of the vehicle.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident, saying the three are still at large.

"On January 18, Mr Musikavanhu was at Murehwa Growth Point when he received a phone call from one of the suspects stating that he wanted to hire a truck to ferry mining equipment from Murehwa to Birchenough Bridge. They met and negotiated before agreeing on US$800 charge. On the same day, one of the suspects called Mr Musikavanhu and told him to receive US$400 from his colleagues in Murehwa as part payment. He was told that he would get the balance at Birchenough Bridge," he said.

Inspector Muzondo said Musikavanhu left Murehwa with one of the accused persons who gave him US$400.

He added: "While travelling, one of the suspects was communicating over the phone with his two colleagues. Upon arrival at Birchenough Bridge around 10pm, the driver was directed to proceed to Buhera Turn-off to collect the mining equipment."

Inspector Muzondo said along the way, the other two suspects suddenly appeared from the thickets and stopped the vehicle.

They started assaulting the driver.

"They tied his hands using ropes and took two cellphones. The suspects drove off from the scene in the truck. Mr Musikavanhu managed to untie himself and made a report at Birchenough Bridge Police Station," he said.

Inspector Muzondo said police quickly reacted to a tip-off that the truck had been spotted at Chisuma near the border and intercepted it.

He said no arrests have been made and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Source - Manicapost

