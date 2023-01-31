Latest News Editor's Choice


Mental health patient kills own father

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
Police in Zaka have arrested a suspected mental health patient who allegedly murdered his father with an iron bar and a wooden log.

Arifas Chingwe (23) is assisting police with investigations following the death of his father Garai Chingwe (46).

"Police in Zaka have arrested a suspected mental patient, Arifas Chingwe (23) in connection with cold blood murder of his father Garai Chingwe (46) on 28/01/23 at Makhadho Village," Police said via Twitter.

"The father was found dead lying in a pool of blood with multiple deep cuts on the head near the family's homestead. Police have so far recovered an iron bar and wooden log used in the commission of the offence.

Source - Byo24News

