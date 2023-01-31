Rapist jailed 20 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-year-old Mt Darwin man was jailed 20 years yesterday by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.Tsungai Kakondo lured the complainant to his house since he owed her money and raped her on the pretext of paying back the money.A woman he owed money to his house to collect it before raping her along the way.Four years of the sentence was conditionally suspended.The state said sometime in April last year, Kakondo bought 210 empty bags of cement from the woman on credit.The court heard that on May 16 last year, Kakondo called the woman, inviting her to meet at Chihuri Bus Stop so that she could collect her money.The two later met at the bus stop at around 5pm but Kakondo told the complainant that the money he intended to give her was at his home at Arcadia Village in Mt Darwin.They agreed to go and collect the money at Kakondo's homestead.Whilst on their way, Kakondo started making sexual advances which the complainant turned down.The court heard that Kakondo held the woman by her arm but she managed to flee.Kakondo gave chase and caught up with her. He slapped her twice on the face before pinning her to the ground and raped her.He then dragged her for about 20 metres from the road to his house where he repeatedly raped her. He then pushed her into his bedroom, locked the door and went to bed leaving the complainant sitting on the sofa.The complainant sent a message to a police officer, Assistant Inspector Mutyambizi reporting the matter.Police officers teamed up and went to Kakondo's homestead leading to his arrest.